Recap: CommVault Systems Q3 Earnings

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CommVault Systems beat estimated earnings by 3.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.65, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $14.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CommVault Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.52 0.48 0.47 EPS Actual 0.48 0.62 0.59 0.57 Revenue Estimate 184.79M 181.53M 182.34M 175.54M Revenue Actual 177.84M 183.42M 191.34M 187.99M

