 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: CommVault Systems Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 8:09am   Comments
Share:
Recap: CommVault Systems Q3 Earnings

 

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CommVault Systems beat estimated earnings by 3.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.65, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $14.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CommVault Systems's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.57 0.52 0.48 0.47
EPS Actual 0.48 0.62 0.59 0.57
Revenue Estimate 184.79M 181.53M 182.34M 175.54M
Revenue Actual 177.84M 183.42M 191.34M 187.99M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CVLT)

Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2022
Preview: CommVault Systems's Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com