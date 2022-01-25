Recap: CommVault Systems Q3 Earnings
CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CommVault Systems beat estimated earnings by 3.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.65, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $14.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CommVault Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.52
|0.48
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.62
|0.59
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|184.79M
|181.53M
|182.34M
|175.54M
|Revenue Actual
|177.84M
|183.42M
|191.34M
|187.99M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
