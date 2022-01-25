Recap: Atlantic Union Bankshares Q4 Earnings
Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Atlantic Union Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 18.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.6, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 1.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Atlantic Union Bankshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.78
|0.75
|0.74
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|0.94
|1.05
|0.67
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|168.63M
|171.62M
|174.91M
|170.25M
|Revenue Actual
|167.43M
|169.01M
|165.88M
|177.84M
