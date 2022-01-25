 Skip to main content

Recap: Atlantic Union Bankshares Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 8:06am   Comments
Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Atlantic Union Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 18.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.6, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 1.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Atlantic Union Bankshares's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.78 0.75 0.74 0.67
EPS Actual 0.94 1.05 0.67 0.72
Revenue Estimate 168.63M 171.62M 174.91M 170.25M
Revenue Actual 167.43M 169.01M 165.88M 177.84M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

