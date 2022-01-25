 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Lockheed Martin Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 7:36am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Lockheed Martin Q4 Earnings

 

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lockheed Martin beat estimated earnings by 4.48%, reporting an EPS of $7.47 versus an estimate of $7.15, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $697.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 0.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lockheed Martin's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.97 6.53 6.30 6.41
EPS Actual 2.21 6.52 6.56 6.38
Revenue Estimate 17.12B 16.93B 16.33B 16.92B
Revenue Actual 16.03B 17.03B 16.26B 17.03B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Lockheed Martin management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $26.7 and $26.7 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 257.43% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Lockheed Martin, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (LMT)

Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2022
Preview: Lockheed Martin's Earnings
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Lockheed Martin
Are Crime-Fighting Robots Coming to a Park Near You?
Wells Fargo Bumps Up Price Targets For Some Aerospace & Defense Companies
Coming to a Mall Nearby? RoboCop Isn't Just Fiction Anymore
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com