Recap: Lockheed Martin Q4 Earnings

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lockheed Martin beat estimated earnings by 4.48%, reporting an EPS of $7.47 versus an estimate of $7.15, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $697.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 0.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lockheed Martin's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.97 6.53 6.30 6.41 EPS Actual 2.21 6.52 6.56 6.38 Revenue Estimate 17.12B 16.93B 16.33B 16.92B Revenue Actual 16.03B 17.03B 16.26B 17.03B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Lockheed Martin management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $26.7 and $26.7 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 257.43% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Lockheed Martin, a bullish signal to many investors.

