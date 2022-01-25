Recap: Capital City Bank Group Q4 Earnings

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Capital City Bank Group missed estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.46, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $6.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Capital City Bank Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.5 0.55 0.45 0.50 EPS Actual 0.6 0.54 0.56 0.46 Revenue Estimate 51.96M 55.73M 53.42M 55.89M Revenue Actual 54.25M 52.45M 54.32M 55.50M

