Recap: Capital City Bank Group Q4 Earnings
Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Capital City Bank Group missed estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.46, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $6.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.58% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Capital City Bank Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.5
|0.55
|0.45
|0.50
|EPS Actual
|0.6
|0.54
|0.56
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|51.96M
|55.73M
|53.42M
|55.89M
|Revenue Actual
|54.25M
|52.45M
|54.32M
|55.50M
