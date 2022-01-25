Recap: Archer-Daniels Midland Q4 Earnings

Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Archer-Daniels Midland beat estimated earnings by 11.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.34, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5.11 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Archer-Daniels Midland's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.99 1.05 1.10 EPS Actual 0.97 1.33 1.39 1.21 Revenue Estimate 17.93B 17.88B 16.38B 16.48B Revenue Actual 20.34B 22.93B 18.89B 17.98B

