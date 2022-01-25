Recap: Archer-Daniels Midland Q4 Earnings
Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Archer-Daniels Midland beat estimated earnings by 11.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.34, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5.11 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Archer-Daniels Midland's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.89
|0.99
|1.05
|1.10
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|1.33
|1.39
|1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|17.93B
|17.88B
|16.38B
|16.48B
|Revenue Actual
|20.34B
|22.93B
|18.89B
|17.98B
