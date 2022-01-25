Invesco: Q4 Earnings Insights
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Invesco beat estimated earnings by 30.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.66, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $146.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 2.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Invesco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.63
|0.69
|0.62
|0.57
|EPS Actual
|0.77
|0.78
|0.68
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|1.14B
|1.28B
|1.22B
|1.14B
|Revenue Actual
|1.33B
|1.30B
|1.25B
|1.23B
