 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Verizon Communications: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 7:10am   Comments
Share:
Verizon Communications: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Verizon Communications beat estimated earnings by 1.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.29, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $625.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Verizon Communications's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.36 1.29 1.29 1.17
EPS Actual 1.41 1.37 1.31 1.21
Revenue Estimate 33.28B 32.68B 32.46B 34.43B
Revenue Actual 32.91B 33.76B 32.87B 34.69B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (VZ)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Meeting
5 Stocks To Watch For January 25, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2022
Verizon Communications's Earnings Outlook
CNBC's Final Trades: Verizon Communications, UnitedHealth Group, ON Semiconductor And This Mining Company
Here's Why Tigress Financial Remains Bullish On Verizon
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com