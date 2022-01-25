Verizon Communications: Q4 Earnings Insights
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Verizon Communications beat estimated earnings by 1.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.29, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $625.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Verizon Communications's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.36
|1.29
|1.29
|1.17
|EPS Actual
|1.41
|1.37
|1.31
|1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|33.28B
|32.68B
|32.46B
|34.43B
|Revenue Actual
|32.91B
|33.76B
|32.87B
|34.69B
