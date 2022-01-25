Xerox: Q4 Earnings Insights
Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Xerox Holdings beat estimated earnings by 3.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.33, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $153.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Xerox Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.38
|0.30
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.47
|0.22
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|1.81B
|1.77B
|1.59B
|1.90B
|Revenue Actual
|1.76B
|1.79B
|1.71B
|1.93B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News