MakeMyTrip: Q3 Earnings Insights

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MakeMyTrip beat estimated earnings by 1300.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.01, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $62.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 14.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MakeMyTrip's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.20 -0.12 -0.19 EPS Actual 0.09 -0.09 0.11 0.07 Revenue Estimate 66.86M 40.54M 76.86M 60.71M Revenue Actual 86.40M 37.92M 89.97M 64.31M

