MakeMyTrip: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 7:06am   Comments
MakeMyTrip: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MakeMyTrip beat estimated earnings by 1300.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.01, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $62.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 14.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MakeMyTrip's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.20 -0.12 -0.19
EPS Actual 0.09 -0.09 0.11 0.07
Revenue Estimate 66.86M 40.54M 76.86M 60.71M
Revenue Actual 86.40M 37.92M 89.97M 64.31M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

