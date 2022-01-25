MakeMyTrip: Q3 Earnings Insights
MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MakeMyTrip beat estimated earnings by 1300.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.01, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $62.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 14.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MakeMyTrip's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.20
|-0.12
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|-0.09
|0.11
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|66.86M
|40.54M
|76.86M
|60.71M
|Revenue Actual
|86.40M
|37.92M
|89.97M
|64.31M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News