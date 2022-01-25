 Skip to main content

Recap: United Microelectronics Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 4:06am   Comments
Recap: United Microelectronics Q4 Earnings

 

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 03:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Microelectronics beat estimated earnings by 11.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.235 versus an estimate of $0.21, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $546.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 2.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Microelectronics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.190 0.130 0.060 0.06
EPS Actual 0.257 0.176 0.149 0.16
Revenue Estimate 1.99B 1.78B 1.57B 1.57B
Revenue Actual 2.01B 1.83B 1.65B 1.59B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

