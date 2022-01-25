Recap: United Microelectronics Q4 Earnings

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 03:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Microelectronics beat estimated earnings by 11.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.235 versus an estimate of $0.21, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $546.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 2.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Microelectronics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.190 0.130 0.060 0.06 EPS Actual 0.257 0.176 0.149 0.16 Revenue Estimate 1.99B 1.78B 1.57B 1.57B Revenue Actual 2.01B 1.83B 1.65B 1.59B

