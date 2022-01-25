Recap: United Microelectronics Q4 Earnings
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 03:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Microelectronics beat estimated earnings by 11.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.235 versus an estimate of $0.21, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $546.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 2.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Microelectronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.190
|0.130
|0.060
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.257
|0.176
|0.149
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|1.99B
|1.78B
|1.57B
|1.57B
|Revenue Actual
|2.01B
|1.83B
|1.65B
|1.59B
