Ericsson: Q4 Earnings Insights
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 02:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Telefonaktiebolaget L M beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.24, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $26.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Telefonaktiebolaget L M's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.15
|0.14
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.14
|0.12
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|6.78B
|6.67B
|6.51B
|7.75B
|Revenue Actual
|6.51B
|6.53B
|5.93B
|8.08B
