Recap: Customers Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Customers Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.46%, reporting an EPS of $2.92 versus an estimate of $2.85, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $70.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.38, which was followed by a 11.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Customers Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.98 2.05 1.54 1.59 EPS Actual 3.36 1.76 2.14 1.65 Revenue Estimate 154.57M 150.51M 129.77M 115.90M Revenue Actual 219.89M 138.76M 132.73M 122.95M

