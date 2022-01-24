Recap: Customers Bancorp Q4 Earnings
Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Customers Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.46%, reporting an EPS of $2.92 versus an estimate of $2.85, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $70.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.38, which was followed by a 11.9% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Customers Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.98
|2.05
|1.54
|1.59
|EPS Actual
|3.36
|1.76
|2.14
|1.65
|Revenue Estimate
|154.57M
|150.51M
|129.77M
|115.90M
|Revenue Actual
|219.89M
|138.76M
|132.73M
|122.95M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings