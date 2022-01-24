Recap: SmartFinancial Q4 Earnings
SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Earnings
SmartFinancial beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.48, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $5.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 1.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SmartFinancial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.46
|0.54
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.60
|0.65
|0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|33.85M
|30.76M
|30.96M
|30.10M
|Revenue Actual
|36.69M
|32.04M
|31.95M
|31.48M
