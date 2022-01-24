Recap: SmartFinancial Q4 Earnings

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SmartFinancial beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.48, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $5.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 1.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SmartFinancial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.46 0.54 0.43 EPS Actual 0.63 0.60 0.65 0.61 Revenue Estimate 33.85M 30.76M 30.96M 30.10M Revenue Actual 36.69M 32.04M 31.95M 31.48M

