Recap: Hope Bancorp Q4 Earnings
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hope Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.41, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $14.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hope Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.38
|0.31
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.43
|0.35
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|139.60M
|137.35M
|137.17M
|135.36M
|Revenue Actual
|140.91M
|137.65M
|131.38M
|132.17M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
