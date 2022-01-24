Recap: Hope Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hope Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.41, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $14.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hope Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.38 0.31 0.25 EPS Actual 0.45 0.43 0.35 0.24 Revenue Estimate 139.60M 137.35M 137.17M 135.36M Revenue Actual 140.91M 137.65M 131.38M 132.17M

