Recap: Servisfirst Bancshares Q4 Earnings
Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Servisfirst Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 5.1%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.98, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $8.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 3.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Servisfirst Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|0.92
|0.94
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|0.96
|0.92
|0.95
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|104.27M
|100.38M
|101.75M
|95.47M
|Revenue Actual
|104.35M
|104.27M
|100.83M
|100.32M
