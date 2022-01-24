Recap: Servisfirst Bancshares Q4 Earnings

Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Servisfirst Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 5.1%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.98, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $8.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 3.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Servisfirst Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.96 0.92 0.94 0.81 EPS Actual 0.96 0.92 0.95 0.94 Revenue Estimate 104.27M 100.38M 101.75M 95.47M Revenue Actual 104.35M 104.27M 100.83M 100.32M

