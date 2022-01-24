Steel Dynamics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Steel Dynamics beat estimated earnings by 2.48%, reporting an EPS of $5.78 versus an estimate of $5.64, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2.71 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39, which was followed by a 1.73% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Steel Dynamics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|4.57
|3.42
|1.89
|0.83
|EPS Actual
|4.96
|3.40
|2.10
|0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|4.98B
|4.22B
|3.39B
|2.53B
|Revenue Actual
|5.09B
|4.46B
|3.54B
|2.60B
