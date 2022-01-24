Recap: MetroCity Bankshares Q4 Earnings

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 12:31 PM.

Earnings

MetroCity Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 3.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.66, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $12.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 3.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MetroCity Bankshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.53 0.41 0.34 EPS Actual 0.66 0.56 0.50 0.37 Revenue Estimate 34.77M 30.27M 26.37M 23.67M Revenue Actual 37.72M 33.42M 29.72M 24.57M

