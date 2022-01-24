Recap: Trustco Bank Q4 Earnings

Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Trustco Bank beat estimated earnings by 14.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.845 versus an estimate of $0.74, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 1.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trustco Bank's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.720 0.690 0.75 EPS Actual 0.871 0.748 0.73 0.715 Revenue Estimate 44.40M 43.68M 43.77M 44.00M Revenue Actual 44.18M 44.81M 44.53M 43.25M

