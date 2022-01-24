Recap: Trustco Bank Q4 Earnings
Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Trustco Bank beat estimated earnings by 14.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.845 versus an estimate of $0.74, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1.57 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 1.15% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Trustco Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.720
|0.690
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|0.871
|0.748
|0.73
|0.715
|Revenue Estimate
|44.40M
|43.68M
|43.77M
|44.00M
|Revenue Actual
|44.18M
|44.81M
|44.53M
|43.25M
