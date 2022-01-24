Recap: Park National Q4 Earnings

Park National (AMEX:PRK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Earnings

Park National beat estimated earnings by 6.19%, reporting an EPS of $2.23 versus an estimate of $2.1, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $6.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Park National's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.14 2.11 2.05 1.76 EPS Actual 2.16 2.38 2.61 2.75 Revenue Estimate 109.25M 111.70M 114.20M 114.10M Revenue Actual 114.01M 115.09M 114.82M 121.98M

