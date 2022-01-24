Recap: Park National Q4 Earnings
Park National (AMEX:PRK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Park National beat estimated earnings by 6.19%, reporting an EPS of $2.23 versus an estimate of $2.1, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $6.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.21% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Park National's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.14
|2.11
|2.05
|1.76
|EPS Actual
|2.16
|2.38
|2.61
|2.75
|Revenue Estimate
|109.25M
|111.70M
|114.20M
|114.10M
|Revenue Actual
|114.01M
|115.09M
|114.82M
|121.98M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
