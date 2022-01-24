Recap: Zions Bancorp Q4 Earnings
Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zions Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.31, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $27.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zions Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.35
|1.29
|1.16
|1.02
|EPS Actual
|1.45
|2.08
|1.90
|1.66
|Revenue Estimate
|707.27M
|711.55M
|697.68M
|697.99M
|Revenue Actual
|694.00M
|760.00M
|714.00M
|716.00M
