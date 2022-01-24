PetMed Express: Q3 Earnings Insights
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PetMed Express missed estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.33, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PetMed Express's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.36
|0.40
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.25
|0.34
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|72.45M
|86.58M
|74.03M
|63.81M
|Revenue Actual
|67.39M
|79.31M
|71.68M
|65.90M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings