PetMed Express: Q3 Earnings Insights

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PetMed Express missed estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.33, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PetMed Express's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.36 0.40 0.38 EPS Actual 0.31 0.25 0.34 0.38 Revenue Estimate 72.45M 86.58M 74.03M 63.81M Revenue Actual 67.39M 79.31M 71.68M 65.90M

