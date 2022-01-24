 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Accenture Stock In The Last 15 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.01% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ACN: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.71 shares of Accenture at the time with $100. This investment in ACN would have produced an average annual return of 15.53%. Currently, Accenture has a market capitalization of $203.86 billion.

Accenture's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $873.46 today based on a price of $322.57 for ACN at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

