Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cleveland-Cliffs Stock In The Last 20 Years

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.7% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In CLF: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 475.34 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs at the time with $1,000. This investment in CLF would have produced an average annual return of 10.6%. Currently, Cleveland-Cliffs has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion.

Cleveland-Cliffs's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs you would have approximately $7,757.58 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

