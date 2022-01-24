 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cleveland-Cliffs Stock In The Last 20 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 11:04am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cleveland-Cliffs Stock In The Last 20 Years

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.7% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In CLF: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 475.34 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs at the time with $1,000. This investment in CLF would have produced an average annual return of 10.6%. Currently, Cleveland-Cliffs has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion.

Cleveland-Cliffs's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs you would have approximately $7,757.58 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

