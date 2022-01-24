 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MakeMyTrip's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 10:09am   Comments
Share:
MakeMyTrip's Earnings Outlook

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MakeMyTrip will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.01.

MakeMyTrip bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 14.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MakeMyTrip's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.20 -0.12 -0.19
EPS Actual 0.09 -0.09 0.11 0.07
Price Change % 14.13% 0.56% 2.76% -6.24%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of MakeMyTrip were trading at $26.15 as of January 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (MMYT)

56 Biggest Movers From Friday
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings