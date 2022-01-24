 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For PACCAR
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 10:08am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For PACCAR

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that PACCAR will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.32.

PACCAR bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 1.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PACCAR's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.24 1.39 1.27 1.22
EPS Actual 1.08 1.41 1.35 1.17
Price Change % -1.28% -2.2% -0.66% -1.44%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR were trading at $91.56 as of January 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (PCAR)

Aurora Applying Robot Truck Lessons to Robotaxis That Once Led Driverless Parade
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On PACCAR's Chart?
Bernstein Upgrades Caterpillar, PACCAR To Outperform; Downgrades AGCO
Bernstein Upgrades PACCAR To Outperform, Sees 16% Upside
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 22, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings