Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 10:07am   Comments
F5 Networks's Earnings Outlook

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that F5 Networks will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.78.

F5 Networks bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 5.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at F5 Networks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.75 2.46 2.39 2.46
EPS Actual 3.01 2.76 2.50 2.59
Price Change % 5.94% 6.2% -9.08% -3.52%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of F5 Networks were trading at $221.26 as of January 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

