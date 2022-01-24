Recap: Northwest Bancshares Q4 Earnings

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Earnings

Northwest Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.22, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $6.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Northwest Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.28 0.28 0.22 EPS Actual 0.27 0.23 0.32 0.28 Revenue Estimate 97.63M 101.11M 102.60M 104.28M Revenue Actual 98.42M 95.73M 100.46M 102.89M

