Recap: Bank of Marin Q4 Earnings
Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bank of Marin beat estimated earnings by 11.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.59, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $7.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44, which was followed by a 1.48% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank of Marin's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.61
|0.52
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|0.71
|0.66
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|26.91M
|24.73M
|24.46M
|23.99M
|Revenue Actual
|27.75M
|24.53M
|22.03M
|23.60M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
