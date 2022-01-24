Community Bank System: Q4 Earnings Insights
Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Community Bank System missed estimated earnings by 1.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.82, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $9.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Community Bank System's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|0.82
|0.80
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|0.83
|0.88
|0.97
|0.85
|Revenue Estimate
|152.47M
|151.69M
|153.79M
|150.84M
|Revenue Actual
|156.92M
|151.56M
|152.49M
|150.63M
