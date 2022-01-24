Community Bank System: Q4 Earnings Insights

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Community Bank System missed estimated earnings by 1.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.82, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $9.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Community Bank System's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.82 0.80 0.76 EPS Actual 0.83 0.88 0.97 0.85 Revenue Estimate 152.47M 151.69M 153.79M 150.84M Revenue Actual 156.92M 151.56M 152.49M 150.63M

