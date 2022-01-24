Bank of Hawaii: Q4 Earnings Insights
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bank of Hawaii beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.55 versus an estimate of $1.35, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $4.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 0.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank of Hawaii's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.33
|1.31
|1.15
|1.11
|EPS Actual
|1.52
|1.68
|1.50
|1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|167.35M
|166.28M
|164.69M
|166.06M
|Revenue Actual
|168.20M
|167.94M
|163.54M
|164.76M
