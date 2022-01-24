Halliburton: Q4 Earnings Insights
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Halliburton beat estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.34, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1.04 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Halliburton's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.23
|0.17
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|0.26
|0.19
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|3.91B
|3.74B
|3.36B
|3.21B
|Revenue Actual
|3.86B
|3.71B
|3.45B
|3.24B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
