Halliburton: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 8:29am   Comments
Halliburton: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Halliburton beat estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.34, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1.04 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Halliburton's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.23 0.17 0.15
EPS Actual 0.28 0.26 0.19 0.18
Revenue Estimate 3.91B 3.74B 3.36B 3.21B
Revenue Actual 3.86B 3.71B 3.45B 3.24B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

