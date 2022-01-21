 Skip to main content

Earnings Outlook For PetMed Express
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 10:16am   Comments
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-01-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that PetMed Express will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.33.

PetMed Express bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PetMed Express's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.34 0.36 0.40 0.38
EPS Actual 0.31 0.25 0.34 0.38
Price Change % 1.57% 5.39% 2.61% -1.85%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of PetMed Express were trading at $23.81 as of January 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

