Earnings Preview For Royal Philips
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 10:10am   Comments
Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-01-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Royal Philips will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.37.

Royal Philips bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $1.04, which was followed by a 4.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Royal Philips's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.51
EPS Actual 0.47 0.48 0.34 1.12
Price Change % 4.03% -1.37% -2.64% 1.56%

Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Philips were trading at $33.79 as of January 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

