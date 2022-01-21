Earnings Preview: Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-01-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Customers Bancorp will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.85.

Customers Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $1.38, which was followed by a 11.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Customers Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.98 2.05 1.54 1.59 EPS Actual 3.36 1.76 2.14 1.65 Price Change % 11.9% -3.57% 1.04% 5.09%

Stock Performance

Shares of Customers Bancorp were trading at $65.26 as of January 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 188.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

