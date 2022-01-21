Recap: Ally Financial Q4 Earnings
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ally Financial beat estimated earnings by 3.59%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $1.95, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $318.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 4.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ally Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.95
|1.46
|1.15
|1.05
|EPS Actual
|2.16
|2.33
|2.09
|1.60
|Revenue Estimate
|2.02B
|1.87B
|1.74B
|1.67B
|Revenue Actual
|2.11B
|2.15B
|1.93B
|1.88B
