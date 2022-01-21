IHS Markit: Q4 Earnings Insights
IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
IHS Markit beat estimated earnings by 2.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.83, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $69.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.48% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at IHS Markit's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|0.80
|0.70
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|0.81
|0.71
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|1.17B
|1.13B
|1.11B
|1.11B
|Revenue Actual
|1.18B
|1.18B
|1.12B
|1.11B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News