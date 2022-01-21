 Skip to main content

IHS Markit: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 7:22am   Comments
IHS Markit: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

IHS Markit beat estimated earnings by 2.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.83, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $69.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IHS Markit's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.83 0.80 0.70 0.67
EPS Actual 0.85 0.81 0.71 0.72
Revenue Estimate 1.17B 1.13B 1.11B 1.11B
Revenue Actual 1.18B 1.18B 1.12B 1.11B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

