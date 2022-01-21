Recap: Schlumberger Q4 Earnings
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Schlumberger beat estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.34, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $693.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Schlumberger's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.26
|0.19
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.30
|0.21
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|5.11B
|5.50B
|5.09B
|5.25B
|Revenue Actual
|5.85B
|5.63B
|5.22B
|5.53B
