BancFirst: Q4 Earnings Insights
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BancFirst beat estimated earnings by 6.48%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.08, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $6.64 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BancFirst's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.22
|1.13
|0.96
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|1.16
|1.45
|1.27
|1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|118.62M
|113.51M
|114.12M
|111.89M
|Revenue Actual
|119.98M
|126.98M
|117.14M
|114.95M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
