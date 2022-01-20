Recap: 1st Source Q4 Earnings

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

1st Source missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.14, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $4.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 2.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at 1st Source's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.06 1.04 0.88 0.71 EPS Actual 1.29 1.19 1.10 1.03 Revenue Estimate 82.53M 83.03M 82.98M 81.38M Revenue Actual 87.83M 81.95M 83.40M 88.22M

