Recap: 1st Source Q4 Earnings
1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
1st Source missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.14, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $4.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 2.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at 1st Source's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.06
|1.04
|0.88
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|1.29
|1.19
|1.10
|1.03
|Revenue Estimate
|82.53M
|83.03M
|82.98M
|81.38M
|Revenue Actual
|87.83M
|81.95M
|83.40M
|88.22M
