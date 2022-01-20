Metropolitan Bank Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Earnings

Metropolitan Bank Holding beat estimated earnings by 19.01%, reporting an EPS of $1.69 versus an estimate of $1.42, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $15.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 5.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Metropolitan Bank Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.56 1.41 1.30 1.16 EPS Actual 1.77 1.55 1.43 1.39 Revenue Estimate 44.59M 40.28M 37.35M 36.35M Revenue Actual 46.68M 43.13M 39.02M 36.84M

