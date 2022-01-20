National Bank Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
National Bank Holdings beat estimated earnings by 23.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.6, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $9.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.01% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at National Bank Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.70
|0.70
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.77
|0.86
|0.88
|Revenue Estimate
|70.23M
|76.17M
|76.65M
|79.51M
|Revenue Actual
|76.09M
|70.13M
|78.58M
|81.91M
