National Bank Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

National Bank Holdings beat estimated earnings by 23.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.6, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $9.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at National Bank Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.70 0.70 0.66 EPS Actual 0.64 0.77 0.86 0.88 Revenue Estimate 70.23M 76.17M 76.65M 79.51M Revenue Actual 76.09M 70.13M 78.58M 81.91M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.