Recap: CSX Q4 Earnings
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CSX beat estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.41, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $597.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CSX's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.37
|0.32
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.40
|0.31
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|3.06B
|2.92B
|2.78B
|2.77B
|Revenue Actual
|3.29B
|2.99B
|2.81B
|2.83B
