Recap: Bank OZK Q4 Earnings

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank OZK beat estimated earnings by 19.39%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $0.98, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $29.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank OZK's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.97 0.92 0.86 0.78 EPS Actual 1 1.16 1.11 0.93 Revenue Estimate 266.36M 259.36M 257.66M 251.81M Revenue Actual 273.94M 268.49M 266.75M 266.26M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.