Recap: Bank OZK Q4 Earnings
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bank OZK beat estimated earnings by 19.39%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $0.98, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $29.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.04% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank OZK's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.97
|0.92
|0.86
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|1
|1.16
|1.11
|0.93
|Revenue Estimate
|266.36M
|259.36M
|257.66M
|251.81M
|Revenue Actual
|273.94M
|268.49M
|266.75M
|266.26M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings