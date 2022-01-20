Banner: Q4 Earnings Insights
Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Banner beat estimated earnings by 25.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.47 versus an estimate of $1.17, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 3.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Banner's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.15
|1.11
|1.03
|0.92
|EPS Actual
|1.57
|1.56
|1.33
|1.08
|Revenue Estimate
|122.55M
|122.62M
|132.76M
|121.77M
|Revenue Actual
|155.48M
|149.89M
|141.93M
|144.95M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings