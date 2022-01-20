Banner: Q4 Earnings Insights

 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 4:10pm   Comments
Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Banner beat estimated earnings by 25.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.47 versus an estimate of $1.17, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 3.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Banner's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.15 1.11 1.03 0.92
EPS Actual 1.57 1.56 1.33 1.08
Revenue Estimate 122.55M 122.62M 132.76M 121.77M
Revenue Actual 155.48M 149.89M 141.93M 144.95M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

