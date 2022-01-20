 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Boeing Stock In The Last 20 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 1:21pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Boeing Stock In The Last 20 Years

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.51% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In BA: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 24.45 shares of Boeing at the time with $1,000. This investment in BA would have produced an average annual return of 8.88%. Currently, Boeing has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion.

Boeing's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $5,390.54 today based on a price of $220.47 for BA at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BA)

10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
In The Spotlight - Big Wall Street Banks As The Main Power In SP500
Why Pete Najarian Bought Ford, Boeing Call Options Today
Why Boeing Shares Are Rising
Exploring 2021's Major Stock Market Trends with Schaeffer's Investment Research
Boeing Selects Raytheon's Collins As Next-Generation Lavatory Supplier For 737 Aircraft
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com