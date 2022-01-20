 Skip to main content

Heartland Express: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 10:38am   Comments
Heartland Express: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heartland Express reported in-line EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.26, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $7.65 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heartland Express's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.30 0.26 0.18 0.22
EPS Actual 0.31 0.26 0.17 0.22
Revenue Estimate 159.41M 166.97M 159.80M 162.43M
Revenue Actual 152.61M 154.13M 152.40M 155.79M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

