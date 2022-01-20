Recap: Home BancShares Q4 Earnings
Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Home BancShares beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.42, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $10.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Home BancShares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.46
|0.43
|0.4
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.48
|0.55
|0.5
|Revenue Estimate
|167.17M
|174.31M
|172.47M
|172.08M
|Revenue Actual
|173.82M
|172.37M
|193.36M
|181.91M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News