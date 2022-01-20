Webster Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Webster Financial beat estimated earnings by 21.3%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $9.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Webster Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.08 0.99 0.92 0.71 EPS Actual 1.08 1.21 1.25 0.99 Revenue Estimate 231.74M 220.10M 230.77M 228.36M Revenue Actual 229.69M 220.85M 223.76M 216.93M

