Webster Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Webster Financial beat estimated earnings by 21.3%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.08, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $9.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.18% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Webster Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.08
|0.99
|0.92
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|1.21
|1.25
|0.99
|Revenue Estimate
|231.74M
|220.10M
|230.77M
|228.36M
|Revenue Actual
|229.69M
|220.85M
|223.76M
|216.93M
