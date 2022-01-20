KeyCorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KeyCorp beat estimated earnings by 12.28%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.57, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $102.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KeyCorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.53
|0.48
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.72
|0.61
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|1.75B
|1.73B
|1.69B
|1.71B
|Revenue Actual
|1.82B
|1.77B
|1.75B
|1.84B
