Recap: Fifth Third Bancorp Q4 Earnings
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fifth Third Bancorp reported in-line EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.9, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $19.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 3.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fifth Third Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.80
|0.69
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|0.94
|0.93
|0.88
|Revenue Estimate
|1.98B
|1.94B
|1.90B
|1.91B
|Revenue Actual
|2.03B
|1.95B
|1.93B
|1.97B
